Assam's Ration Revolution: 49 Constituencies Covered in New Distribution Drive

The Assam government has taken a significant step towards ensuring food security with the launch of new ration card distribution in 49 newly delimitated assembly constituencies. The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a part of the government's commitment to creating an inclusive society.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the distribution aims to provide each beneficiary with 5 kg of free rice by December, alongside other benefits such as free healthcare and subsidised LPG. Sarma also highlighted the government's dedication to the Antyodaya principles, focusing on uplifting poorer and marginalized sections.

The ration card distribution is a segment of the '12 days of development' initiative, which targets to assist 12 lakh people across Assam. The initiative plans to envelop around 20 lakh people, covering two-thirds of the state's population under the social security safety net.

(With inputs from agencies.)