Left Menu

Assam's Ration Revolution: 49 Constituencies Covered in New Distribution Drive

The Assam government launched the first phase of new ration card distribution across 49 newly delimitated assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized a commitment to inclusive society, aiming to provide 5 kg of free rice per beneficiary by December, and offers of free healthcare and food security benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:04 IST
Assam's Ration Revolution: 49 Constituencies Covered in New Distribution Drive
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has taken a significant step towards ensuring food security with the launch of new ration card distribution in 49 newly delimitated assembly constituencies. The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a part of the government's commitment to creating an inclusive society.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the distribution aims to provide each beneficiary with 5 kg of free rice by December, alongside other benefits such as free healthcare and subsidised LPG. Sarma also highlighted the government's dedication to the Antyodaya principles, focusing on uplifting poorer and marginalized sections.

The ration card distribution is a segment of the '12 days of development' initiative, which targets to assist 12 lakh people across Assam. The initiative plans to envelop around 20 lakh people, covering two-thirds of the state's population under the social security safety net.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024