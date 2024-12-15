Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Minority Assurances Amidst Political Shifts

Syrian Christians returned to church services after the overthrow of President Assad, as new Islamist rulers assured minority rights protection. The overthrow has brought both hope and uncertainty, as education resumes, and efforts to rebuild Syria continue amidst international diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:14 IST
Syria's New Dawn: Minority Assurances Amidst Political Shifts

For the first time since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting, Syrian Christians attended Sunday services, underlining promises from new Islamist rulers to uphold minority rights.

As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control, concerns loomed even amid reassurances of safety as Christians in Damascus cautiously returned to worship.

The political shift also saw schools reopening, marking a semblance of normalcy. Meanwhile, international powers deliberate over Syria's future, discussing sanctions relief and support for reconstruction after years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

