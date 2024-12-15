Syria's New Dawn: Minority Assurances Amidst Political Shifts

For the first time since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting, Syrian Christians attended Sunday services, underlining promises from new Islamist rulers to uphold minority rights.

As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control, concerns loomed even amid reassurances of safety as Christians in Damascus cautiously returned to worship.

The political shift also saw schools reopening, marking a semblance of normalcy. Meanwhile, international powers deliberate over Syria's future, discussing sanctions relief and support for reconstruction after years of conflict.

