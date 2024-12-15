Israel's Strategic Golan Heights Expansion Amidst Syrian Threats

Israel has announced plans to double its population on the Golan Heights, a strategic region seized from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. Despite rebel leaders presenting a moderate tone after deposing President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of strengthening the Golan to enhance Israel's security.

In 2019, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, yet the annexation remains largely unrecognized internationally. Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated Israel's security concerns, stating that the perceived threat persists, necessitating the continued Israeli hold on the region.

The Israeli government has approved an investment plan exceeding 40 million shekels to bolster Golan's demographic growth. Meanwhile, Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, accused Israel of using pretexts for military actions but expressed a desire to avoid fresh conflicts in favor of Syria's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)