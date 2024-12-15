Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Golan Heights Expansion Amidst Syrian Threats

Israel plans to double its population on the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau captured from Syria in 1967, citing ongoing threats despite moderate rhetoric from Syrian rebels. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a development plan to boost demographic growth, while the Defense Minister highlighted the enduring security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:35 IST
Israel's Strategic Golan Heights Expansion Amidst Syrian Threats

Israel has announced plans to double its population on the Golan Heights, a strategic region seized from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. Despite rebel leaders presenting a moderate tone after deposing President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of strengthening the Golan to enhance Israel's security.

In 2019, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, yet the annexation remains largely unrecognized internationally. Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated Israel's security concerns, stating that the perceived threat persists, necessitating the continued Israeli hold on the region.

The Israeli government has approved an investment plan exceeding 40 million shekels to bolster Golan's demographic growth. Meanwhile, Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, accused Israel of using pretexts for military actions but expressed a desire to avoid fresh conflicts in favor of Syria's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024