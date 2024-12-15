Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Winter Session: Congress to Intensify Protests

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will commence with Congress planning protests to address farmers' issues and crimes against women. The Congress criticizes the BJP government for unmet promises on jobs and support prices for crops. Assembly discussions will tackle the state's economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Winter Session: Congress to Intensify Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to begin on Monday with significant political activity anticipated as the opposition Congress prepares to highlight pressing state issues.

Congress leaders have announced a protest at the assembly to underscore farmers' difficulties and rising crimes against women. They accuse the BJP government of unmet promises, including job provisions and minimum support prices for key crops.

The session will address a wide array of concerns, as indicated by the 1,766 questions submitted by MLAs. The assembly's agenda includes economic challenges, while Congress continues its demand for a caste-based census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024