Madhya Pradesh Winter Session: Congress to Intensify Protests

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to begin on Monday with significant political activity anticipated as the opposition Congress prepares to highlight pressing state issues.

Congress leaders have announced a protest at the assembly to underscore farmers' difficulties and rising crimes against women. They accuse the BJP government of unmet promises, including job provisions and minimum support prices for key crops.

The session will address a wide array of concerns, as indicated by the 1,766 questions submitted by MLAs. The assembly's agenda includes economic challenges, while Congress continues its demand for a caste-based census.

