Left Menu

Two Arrested in West Bengal Passport Fraud Bust

Two individuals, Samaresh Biswas and Dipak Mondal, were arrested in West Bengal for helping Bangladeshi nationals obtain fake Indian passports. A total of 34 counterfeit passports were recovered. They charged Rs 2 lakh per passport. Samaresh had a previous arrest for a similar offense, and his son was also detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:43 IST
Two Arrested in West Bengal Passport Fraud Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been apprehended in West Bengal for their involvement in providing fake Indian passports to Bangladeshi nationals, according to police sources.

The accused, identified as Samaresh Biswas and Dipak Mondal, were arrested from Barasat and the Coastal police station area, respectively. Police seized 34 counterfeit passports in the operation.

Authorities revealed that the suspects charged Rs 2 lakh per fake passport. Samaresh, previously arrested for a similar crime, has now been taken into custody alongside his son Rana. Both accused have been remanded to police custody until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024