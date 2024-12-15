Two Arrested in West Bengal Passport Fraud Bust
Two individuals, Samaresh Biswas and Dipak Mondal, were arrested in West Bengal for helping Bangladeshi nationals obtain fake Indian passports. A total of 34 counterfeit passports were recovered. They charged Rs 2 lakh per passport. Samaresh had a previous arrest for a similar offense, and his son was also detained.
Two individuals have been apprehended in West Bengal for their involvement in providing fake Indian passports to Bangladeshi nationals, according to police sources.
The accused, identified as Samaresh Biswas and Dipak Mondal, were arrested from Barasat and the Coastal police station area, respectively. Police seized 34 counterfeit passports in the operation.
Authorities revealed that the suspects charged Rs 2 lakh per fake passport. Samaresh, previously arrested for a similar crime, has now been taken into custody alongside his son Rana. Both accused have been remanded to police custody until December 20.
