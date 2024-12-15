Cyber Fraud Uncovered: Five Arrested in Rs 5 Crore Forex Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh police have apprehended five members of a cyber gang accused of swindling a complainant out of Rs 5 crore under the guise of foreign exchange trading.

The arrests were executed by the Indore crime branch and took place in multiple cities, including Nagpur, Raipur, Surat, and Bharuch, according to officials.

Authorities have successfully recovered Rs 75 lakh belonging to the victim, while additional funds have been frozen pending court resolution. The investigation continues to unravel the depth of the cyber network.

(With inputs from agencies.)