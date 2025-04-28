Iran Thwarts Major Cyber Attack Amid Nuclear Tensions and Mysterious Port Explosion

On Sunday, Iran countered a significant cyber attack aimed at its infrastructure, as confirmed by Behzad Akbari, the head of the Infrastructure Communications Company. The incident occurred a day after an unexplained explosion at Iran's main container port, Bandar Abbas, amidst ongoing nuclear talks with the United States.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the attack was described as one of the most sophisticated and widespread assaults on the country's infrastructure, yet precise details were withheld. Talks in Oman between Tehran and Washington were in progress as the Bandar Abbas port was rocked by an explosion under mysterious circumstances.

While chemicals at the port were presumed to influence the explosion, Iran's Defense Ministry dismissed claims linking the blast to the mishandling of missile-related solid fuel. The nation has previously attributed cyber attacks to Israel, with historical tensions underscored by remarks from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, advocating for the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)