Sandy Cay Standoff: Flags and Sovereignty in the South China Sea
Tensions rise as the Philippines and China dispute over Sandy Cay in the South China Sea, with both nations displaying national flags on the contested sandbars. Following Chinese coast guard's presence, the Philippines landed personnel to assert sovereignty, amid a longer territorial conflict over this strategic region.
Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated over the contested sandbars in the South China Sea, known as Sandy Cay. The conflict reignited this week, when six Filipinos landed on the outcropping, which both countries claim.
Days before the Philippine personnel arrived, Chinese coast guard officers publicly displayed a Chinese flag on Sandy Cay, referred to in China as Tiexian Reef. The Chinese coast guard called the Philippine landing 'illegal' and conducted verification and enforcement activities whose specifics remain undisclosed.
In response, the Philippines issued a statement insisting on its sovereignty, with Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela sharing visuals of personnel raising the national flag. This incident is a recent chapter in the prolonged territorial disputes between the two nations in the South China Sea region.
