Qatar Reopens Embassy in Syria After 13 Years

Qatar is set to reopen its embassy in Syria after being closed for over 13 years. This decision follows the recent removal of Bashar al-Assad from power, marking a shift in diplomatic relations. The move reflects Qatar's support for the Syrian people's quest for a dignified life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar's embassy in Syria will reopen on Tuesday, according to an official statement released by the Gulf nation's foreign ministry. This comes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's removal from power, signaling a potential shift in the region's geopolitical landscape.

The embassy had been shuttered since July 2011, following Qatar's withdrawal of its ambassador amidst violent crackdowns by Assad's regime. These events spiraled into a prolonged civil war lasting more than a decade.

The decision to restore diplomatic ties is regarded as an endorsement of the Syrian people's quest for their legitimate rights, amidst evolving dynamics facilitated by a recent rebel advance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

