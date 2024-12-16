Supreme Court Upholds Enactment, Dismisses Plea on Gujarat Property Law

The Supreme Court has upheld the decision by the Gujarat High Court regarding a plea to suspend provisions of a 1991 state property law. The law in question concerns properties in disturbed areas, emphasizing its constitutional presumption.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra questioned whether interim orders can suspend legal provisions. Despite the ongoing legal challenge, the Supreme Court denied any interference with the high court's order.

The court suggested petitioners request an expedited hearing in the high court, where the main case remains pending for three years. The Supreme Court affirmed that the request would be considered.

