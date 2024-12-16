Custodial Death Sparks Uproar in Maharashtra: System's Failure Questioned
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized Maharashtra's handling of the Parbhani violence, citing the custodial death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi as a systemic failure. Over 50 arrests were made after the violence erupted following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. A bandh has been called demanding justice.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has openly criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's response to recent violence in Parbhani, calling the custodial death of a suspect a "failure of the system." Raut plans to address the issue in Rajya Sabha, questioning the state government's adherence to constitutional values.
Violence erupted in Parbhani city after a replica of the Constitution near Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue was vandalized. Over 50 individuals have been arrested. A key figure, Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, died in custody, leading to public outrage, a magisterial inquiry, and demands for accountability from the state government.
Amidst these tensions, local BJP MLA Meghana Bordikar defended police actions, attributing Suryawanshi's death to natural causes. Nevertheless, a bandh has been declared with citizens and organizations calling for justice, as the community awaits transparency and resolution from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Set to Be Maharashtra's New Chief Minister Amidst Mahayuti Dynamics
Devendra Fadnavis Set for Maharashtra's CM Seat Amidst Ally Discord
Devendra Fadnavis Set to Become Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reaches Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.
Devendra Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM for Third Term