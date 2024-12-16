Custodial Death Sparks Uproar in Maharashtra: System's Failure Questioned

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has openly criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's response to recent violence in Parbhani, calling the custodial death of a suspect a "failure of the system." Raut plans to address the issue in Rajya Sabha, questioning the state government's adherence to constitutional values.

Violence erupted in Parbhani city after a replica of the Constitution near Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue was vandalized. Over 50 individuals have been arrested. A key figure, Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, died in custody, leading to public outrage, a magisterial inquiry, and demands for accountability from the state government.

Amidst these tensions, local BJP MLA Meghana Bordikar defended police actions, attributing Suryawanshi's death to natural causes. Nevertheless, a bandh has been declared with citizens and organizations calling for justice, as the community awaits transparency and resolution from authorities.

