VP Dhankhar Stresses Transparency, Innovation, and Optimal Land Use in Defence Estates Management

Addressing the 7th Defence Estates Day Lecture at the National Institute of Defence Estates Management (NIDEM) in Delhi, Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, emphasized the pivotal role of transparency, accountability, and innovation in the management of Defence Estates. He stressed the importance of ensuring optimal utilization of land resources and called for a structured and transparent approach to development, with a focus on precision land management.

Shri Dhankhar underscored that Defence Estates in urban centers hold significant commercial potential and that development initiatives in these areas must involve clear, transparent, and accountable decision-making processes. “The greatest hallmarks of transparency and accountability are uniformity and expedition,” he remarked. He emphasized that any development project requiring approval from Defence Estates should be fair and free of discrimination, no matter how imperceptible.

Precision Land Management for National Growth

Shri Dhankhar highlighted the strategic importance of land management in India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. He urged Defence Estates officers to ensure the optimal utilization of their land banks, calling for innovative and holistic approaches to land development. “Precision land management coupled with productive utilization stands paramount,” he said, adding that these practices should serve as a model for sustainable development.

Guardianship of Land and National Security

The Vice President praised the Indian Defence Estates Service for its crucial role in maintaining strategic defense infrastructure while promoting sustainable development. He noted that India’s vast land resources—managed by the Defence Estates Service—are essential to the nation’s security and prosperity. He commended the Service for its ongoing efforts to update land records and safeguard the identity and security of the estates.

Innovative Practices for a Sustainable Future

Shri Dhankhar encouraged the Defence Estates team to adopt innovative, organic, and natural approaches in land management, highlighting that the estates, located across India, could serve as examples of sustainability. He suggested incorporating herbal gardens, medicinal plants, and organic farming practices to make the estates models of eco-friendly development. “You can exemplify to the entire nation what herbal gardens are, what medicinal plants are,” he said, emphasizing the opportunity for Defence Estates to set a national precedent for green practices.

Dispute Resolution and Stakeholder Engagement

Shri Dhankhar also touched on the importance of addressing disputes and claims over land use, noting that a structured dialogue mechanism should be in place to resolve issues involving neighbors or other stakeholders seeking rights of passage. He called for a focus on dialogue and understanding, reducing the reliance on court cases, which could delay important decisions.

Promoting Economic Activities Beyond Defence

The Vice President emphasized the potential of Defence Estates to become centers of economic activity. He encouraged exploring agricultural ventures such as organic farming, dairy production, and the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, he suggested that ex-servicemen could be involved in these initiatives, creating opportunities for them while contributing to broader economic development. “This is an opportunity to involve ex-servicemen and make your estates a nerve center of economic activity,” he said.

Closing Remarks

Concluding his address, Shri Dhankhar reinforced the vision of development, security, and welfare for all citizens as outlined in India’s Constitution. He called on the Defence Estates management to embody these values in their day-to-day operations, ensuring that their work contributes to the nation's overall progress and prosperity.

Attendees

The event was also attended by Shri G.S. Rajeswaran, Director General of Defence Estates, and Dr. Niten Chandra, Secretary of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Ministry of Defence, along with other dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence.

This address marked a significant moment for the Defence Estates management as it continues to evolve in its role in India's national security and development, incorporating new methods and strategies to meet the needs of a rapidly growing and transforming nation.