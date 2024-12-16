Left Menu

Indonesia Repatriates Mary Jane Veloso: A Cross-Border Justice Initiative

Indonesia will transfer Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine woman sentenced to death in 2010 for drug trafficking, back to her home country. The decision follows extensive campaigning, including efforts from prominent figures like Manny Pacquiao, and highlights a broader trend of cross-border prisoner exchanges.

Indonesia is set to transfer Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman sentenced to death for drug trafficking, back to the Philippines early Wednesday, according to a senior official.

Veloso's arrest in 2010 drew widespread attention. Her reprieve in 2015 resulted from an appeal by the former Philippine President Benigno Aquino, who argued her potential as a key witness in drug syndicate investigations.

Public figures like world boxing legend Manny Pacquiao also advocated for her life. The transfer aligns with recent repatriation of prisoners, underscoring international efforts for reciprocal justice arrangements.

