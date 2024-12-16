Left Menu

Ashish Patel's Political Struggle Amid Allegations

Ashish Patel, a senior leader of Apna Dal (S) and the Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister, faces allegations of promoting lecturers in violation of reservation norms. He claims a political conspiracy and expresses readiness to resign if directed by the Prime Minister. Investigations by CBI have been sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid accusations of improper promotion practices, Senior Apna Dal (S) leader and Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel claims a political conspiracy to 'murder' his career. Allegations involve promotion of over 100 lecturers contrary to reservation norms.

Patel, a key figure in the NDA, declared his willingness to resign upon the Prime Minister's command. Allegations stem from social media posts and media reports suggesting a breach of reservation norms. Patel recommends a CBI investigation to validate his decisions.

Prominent figures, including his familial connections within political circles, have backed claims of irregularities. Allegations suggest that head positions in technical colleges were filled via promotions rather than direct recruitment, marginalizing backward and Dalit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

