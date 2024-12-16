Spyware Scandal in Serbia: Human Rights Concerns Rise

Amnesty International has raised alarms over Serbian authorities installing spyware, termed NoviSpy, on the phones of journalists and activists, according to a report published on Monday. The report cites both digital forensic evidence and personal testimonies from activists subjected to hacking attempts in recent months.

The spyware reportedly leverages technology from Israeli surveillance firm Cellebrite, which allegedly unlocked devices before the deployment of NoviSpy. The software covertly copied data and exported it to government-controlled servers. Amnesty noted the hacking patterns often followed interactions with Serbian police or security officials.

Despite multiple requests for comment, Serbia's interior ministry, foreign ministry, and intelligence agency BIA have remained silent. Meanwhile, international stakeholders, including Norway and UNOPS, are initiating inquiries to verify the pressing allegations presented in the Amnesty report.

