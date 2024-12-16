Dalit Outfits Demand Justice for Suryawanshi
Dalit groups in Thane protested the death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, arrested after December violence in Parbhani. He died in custody, allegedly due to police beating. The People's Republican Party demands action, threatening statewide protests if justice is not served.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent display of dissent, several Dalit outfits staged protests in Thane on Monday, following the death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi. Suryawanshi had been arrested in connection with violence that occurred in Parbhani district on December 10.
Suryawanshi, aged 33, was among over 50 individuals taken into custody. He passed away in a hospital after experiencing chest pain while incarcerated in Parbhani district central prison, according to police reports.
The People's Republican Party, among other groups, led a rally from the Thane district collectorate to the tehsil office. Their leader, Rajabhau Chavan, insisted the Maharashtra government dismiss local police officials, claiming Suryawanshi was fatally beaten by police. Chavan warned that his party would organize statewide protests if definitive action is not taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan Convicted: Lahore ATC Rules in May 9 Violence Cases
Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence
Judicial Probe in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Heats Up
Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Mosque Violence
ISKCON Leader Calls for Global Action Against Violence in Bangladesh