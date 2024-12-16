Left Menu

Dalit Outfits Demand Justice for Suryawanshi

Dalit groups in Thane protested the death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, arrested after December violence in Parbhani. He died in custody, allegedly due to police beating. The People's Republican Party demands action, threatening statewide protests if justice is not served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:18 IST
In a fervent display of dissent, several Dalit outfits staged protests in Thane on Monday, following the death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi. Suryawanshi had been arrested in connection with violence that occurred in Parbhani district on December 10.

Suryawanshi, aged 33, was among over 50 individuals taken into custody. He passed away in a hospital after experiencing chest pain while incarcerated in Parbhani district central prison, according to police reports.

The People's Republican Party, among other groups, led a rally from the Thane district collectorate to the tehsil office. Their leader, Rajabhau Chavan, insisted the Maharashtra government dismiss local police officials, claiming Suryawanshi was fatally beaten by police. Chavan warned that his party would organize statewide protests if definitive action is not taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

