Mary Jane Veloso's Reprieve: A Decade-Long Journey Home

Indonesia is set to transfer Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines, ending her 14-year ordeal following a drug trafficking conviction in 2010. This decision comes after ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Veloso, a former domestic worker, was arrested with heroin in Yogyakarta. Her case prompted international pleas, notably from former Philippine President Benigno Aquino and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who successfully lobbied for a stay of execution in 2015.

Upon her return, Veloso will complete her sentence in the Philippines. Indonesian officials stress the transfer is based on mutual prisoner repatriation agreements, a principle also being pursued with other countries, including Australia and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)