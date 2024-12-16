Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso's Reprieve: A Decade-Long Journey Home

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia, will be transferred back to the Philippines after 14 years. Her case gained attention after interventions from various parties, including Manny Pacquiao. Indonesia honored the request for her transfer, emphasizing reciprocal prisoner exchange agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is set to transfer Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines, ending her 14-year ordeal following a drug trafficking conviction in 2010. This decision comes after ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Veloso, a former domestic worker, was arrested with heroin in Yogyakarta. Her case prompted international pleas, notably from former Philippine President Benigno Aquino and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who successfully lobbied for a stay of execution in 2015.

Upon her return, Veloso will complete her sentence in the Philippines. Indonesian officials stress the transfer is based on mutual prisoner repatriation agreements, a principle also being pursued with other countries, including Australia and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

