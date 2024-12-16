Left Menu

Bashar al-Assad's Dramatic Evacuation Amidst Drone Attacks

Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad revealed he was evacuated to Russia amidst drone attacks from the Hmeimim base. This announcement marks his first public comment since opposition forces captured Damascus, forcing his exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:25 IST
Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad stated on Monday that he was evacuated to Russia following drone attacks on the Hmeimim base. The evacuation occurred on December 8, coinciding with his departure from Damascus as opposition forces encircled the city.

Assad's remarks were shared through a statement on the Syrian presidency's Telegram channel. The statement, dated December 16 from Moscow, represents his first public communication since being overthrown just over a week ago by a rebel offensive targeting the capital.

The announcement sheds light on the dramatic circumstances leading to his forced relocation, highlighting the precarious security situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

