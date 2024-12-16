Tensions Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal

In recent developments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the controversial survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal amidst rising tensions in the region. He addressed the Assembly, underscoring the court-ordered nature of the exercise and attributing the unrest to inflammatory speeches given during Friday prayers.

The Chief Minister referred to historical contexts, citing Baburnama, which suggests the mosque was built over a demolished temple. The survey led to unrest, culminating in the deaths of four individuals. Adityanath dispelled claims linking Hindu chants to the disturbances, labeling them as expressions of faith.

Amid political critiques, Adityanath highlighted his administration's record in reducing communal incidents, contrasting it with the previous regime. A judicial commission was established to investigate the Sambhal incident fully, with the Chief Minister urging transparency and community cooperation to maintain peace.

