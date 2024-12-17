Nation Pays Tribute to 1971 War Heroes on Vijay Diwas

On the solemn occasion of Vijay Diwas, celebrated annually on 16th December, President Smt Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying homage to the valiant soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. This historic day commemorates India’s decisive victory over Pakistan, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu expressed the nation’s gratitude, saying: "The grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of the Bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and remain a source of national pride."

National Leaders Pay Homage

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar also honoured the Armed Forces, stating: "The heroic valour and selfless sacrifice of our soldiers are a source of inspiration for every Indian. The nation will forever remain indebted to their service."

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the courage and dedication of the soldiers, emphasizing their role in safeguarding the nation and upholding its glory. "Their extraordinary valour and unshakable spirit are a tribute to India’s enduring strength," he remarked.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh echoed the sentiments, saluting the bravery of the Armed Forces. "India will never forget their sacrifice and service, which ensured the safety and integrity of our nation," he said.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony at National War Memorial

To honour the 1971 war heroes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He was joined by:

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth,

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan,

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande,

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari,

Vice-Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan,

and Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The ceremony included a solemn tribute to the fallen heroes and highlighted the enduring legacy of their sacrifice.

Victory of 1971: A Landmark in Indian History

The 1971 Indo-Pak war, fought from 3rd December to 16th December, marked a pivotal moment in Indian military history, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. The 13-day conflict showcased the unmatched gallantry and strategic brilliance of the Indian Armed Forces, culminating in Pakistan's unconditional surrender with over 93,000 prisoners of war (PoWs).

The victory, described as one of the most significant in modern warfare, was spearheaded by exemplary leadership and coordination across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Indian Armed Forces' efforts during the war reflect their unyielding commitment to the nation.

Public and Military Observances

Commemorations were held across the country, with military parades, cultural events, and discussions recalling the 1971 war's strategic and humanitarian significance. Citizens, veterans, and military personnel alike participated in paying their respects, reaffirming the nation's enduring gratitude to its soldiers.

Vijay Diwas continues to serve as a day of reflection, pride, and unity, reminding every Indian of the sacrifices that ensure the nation's freedom and security.