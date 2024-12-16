Left Menu

Ex-MLA Rana Granted Bail in GST Raid Obstruction Case

A special MP-MLA court in Muzaffarnagar granted bail to ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana and his nephew Saddam Rana. They were accused of obstructing a GST raid at Rana Steel Factory. The court released them on bail with two sureties. The case involved 300 individuals under various legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:07 IST
A special MP-MLA court in Muzaffarnagar has granted bail to former MLA Shahnawaz Rana and his nephew Saddam Rana. This decision comes in relation to their alleged involvement in obstructing a GST raid.

Presiding Judge Gopal Upadhyay approved their bail plea, mandating their release upon furnishing two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. The case involves charges against approximately 300 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. In a later development, Section 109 of the BNS was also invoked.

The police allege that the group was involved in pelting stones at officers and vandalizing vehicles during the GST raid at the Rana Steel Factory on December 5. In connection with this incident, four individuals, including Shahnawaz Rana, Saddam Rana, and two daughters of former MP Qadir Rana, were arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

