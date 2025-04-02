Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Preemptive Security Measures in Muzaffarnagar

Security has been bolstered in key locations within Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar following the tabling of the contentious Waqf Bill in Parliament, officials reported on Wednesday.

The district administration executed a flag march through sensitive areas, led by District Magistrate Umesh Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh, to ensure public safety and order.

In addition to the march, drone surveillance is actively monitoring developments, with authorities confirming that the situation remains calm. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, seeks to reform Waqf property management but has ignited strong opposition from political and Muslim community leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)