Congress Leaders Rally Support for Orphaned Children in Harassment Case

Congress leaders pledged support to the children of a couple who died by suicide, citing harassment by ED and BJP members in Madhya Pradesh. The couple, Manoj and Neha Parmar, alleged harassment in a suicide note. Congress promised the children's education and needs would be cared for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, several Congress leaders assured support to the children of a couple who tragically died by suicide, claiming harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

Top Congress figures including Jitendra Singh, Pawan Khera, Jitu Patwari, and others met with the children, extending full backing and pledging assistance for their education and other necessities. The children had previously interacted with Rahul Gandhi, presenting him with their piggy bank during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

State minister Prahlad Singh Patel dismissed allegations against the ED and BJP, while the ED's statement detailed ongoing investigations related to a bank fraud case involving businessman Manoj Parmar and others, following a CBI FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

