Tiger Poaching Scandal Unearthed in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant wildlife crime investigation, the Forest Department has apprehended three individuals for the alleged poaching of a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, officials announced on Monday.

A patrolling team spotted the tiger's carcass within the Banspani forest area, prompting swift action from the Divisional Forest Officer, Anil Chopada, who enlisted the MP Tiger Strike Force and a dog squad for a thorough investigation.

Identified as Kailash Korku, Ramratan Korku, and a minor, the accused are believed to have used live electric wiring, resulting in the tiger's electrocution. Seized equipment and ongoing searches aim to recover the animal's remains.

