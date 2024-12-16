Tiger Poaching Scandal Unearthed in Madhya Pradesh
Three individuals have been apprehended in connection to the poaching of a tiger in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The forest department, employing the MP Tiger Strike Force, uncovered a poaching method involving live electric wiring. Investigations continue to retrieve the tiger's remains.
In a significant wildlife crime investigation, the Forest Department has apprehended three individuals for the alleged poaching of a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, officials announced on Monday.
A patrolling team spotted the tiger's carcass within the Banspani forest area, prompting swift action from the Divisional Forest Officer, Anil Chopada, who enlisted the MP Tiger Strike Force and a dog squad for a thorough investigation.
Identified as Kailash Korku, Ramratan Korku, and a minor, the accused are believed to have used live electric wiring, resulting in the tiger's electrocution. Seized equipment and ongoing searches aim to recover the animal's remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
