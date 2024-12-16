Left Menu

Tiger Poaching Scandal Unearthed in Madhya Pradesh

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection to the poaching of a tiger in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The forest department, employing the MP Tiger Strike Force, uncovered a poaching method involving live electric wiring. Investigations continue to retrieve the tiger's remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:26 IST
Tiger Poaching Scandal Unearthed in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife crime investigation, the Forest Department has apprehended three individuals for the alleged poaching of a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, officials announced on Monday.

A patrolling team spotted the tiger's carcass within the Banspani forest area, prompting swift action from the Divisional Forest Officer, Anil Chopada, who enlisted the MP Tiger Strike Force and a dog squad for a thorough investigation.

Identified as Kailash Korku, Ramratan Korku, and a minor, the accused are believed to have used live electric wiring, resulting in the tiger's electrocution. Seized equipment and ongoing searches aim to recover the animal's remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024