Scandal in Narmadapuram: Peon Caught Grading Exams—College Officials Suspended
A viral video exposing a peon evaluating exam papers has led to the suspension of a principal and a professor at Bhagat Singh Government College in Narmadapuram. The incident involved the work of evaluating answer sheets being inappropriately handed over by a guest teacher. A local MLA called for a formal investigation.
A government college in Narmadapuram district is under scrutiny following the suspension of its principal and a professor. This action comes after a viral video showed a peon evaluating exam papers.
Local sources disclosed that upset students approached MLA Thakurdas Nagvanshi, who subsequently filed a complaint with relevant authorities. The college principal, Rakesh Verma, along with Professor Ramgulam Patel, were suspended on April 4.
Principal Verma explained that a guest teacher was initially responsible for the task of evaluating answer sheets, who then improperly delegated this duty to a peon. Verma is seeking revocation of his suspension, arguing his implication is unjust.
