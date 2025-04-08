Scandal in Narmadapuram: Peon Caught Grading Exams—College Officials Suspended

A government college in Narmadapuram district is under scrutiny following the suspension of its principal and a professor. This action comes after a viral video showed a peon evaluating exam papers.

Local sources disclosed that upset students approached MLA Thakurdas Nagvanshi, who subsequently filed a complaint with relevant authorities. The college principal, Rakesh Verma, along with Professor Ramgulam Patel, were suspended on April 4.

Principal Verma explained that a guest teacher was initially responsible for the task of evaluating answer sheets, who then improperly delegated this duty to a peon. Verma is seeking revocation of his suspension, arguing his implication is unjust.

