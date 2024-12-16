Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Highlights Illegal 'Mini-Power Stations' in Religious Places
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted illegal power stations operating from mosques in Sambhal during the legislative assembly session. He expressed concerns over high line losses and warned against biased criticism undermining democracy. A historic temple was reopened, intensifying local communal tensions.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised alarm over illegal 'mini-power stations' allegedly operating within religious establishments in Sambhal.
During a session in the legislative assembly, Adityanath noted significant line loss discrepancies, especially compared to the state average. He criticized misleading criticism that weakens democracy.
In a related development, a temple once at the center of communal strife has been reopened, revealing historic grievances between local communities.
