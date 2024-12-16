Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Highlights Illegal 'Mini-Power Stations' in Religious Places

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised alarm over illegal 'mini-power stations' allegedly operating within religious establishments in Sambhal.

During a session in the legislative assembly, Adityanath noted significant line loss discrepancies, especially compared to the state average. He criticized misleading criticism that weakens democracy.

In a related development, a temple once at the center of communal strife has been reopened, revealing historic grievances between local communities.

