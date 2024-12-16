Left Menu

Gujarat Man Arrested in Social Media Obscenity Case

Uttarakhand Police arrested Kirti Bhai from Gujarat for allegedly sharing obscene content of a woman online. The arrest followed a complaint and led to court proceedings and judicial custody. Another accused, a minor, was sent to a juvenile home, with further legal actions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:00 IST
The Uttarakhand Police have successfully apprehended a suspect from Gujarat, accused of circulating obscene images and videos of a woman on social media. The individual, identified as Kirti Bhai from Banaskantha, Gujarat, was detained on December 13.

Following his arrest, Kirti Bhai was transported to Uttarakhand, where he was presented to a local court on Monday. The court subsequently ordered him to be held in judicial custody.

The incident dates back to July when a complaint lodged by the victim at the Purola police station prompted the registration of a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Two individuals were implicated in the case; one has since been sent to a juvenile home, while a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the second perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

