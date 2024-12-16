Gujarat Man Arrested in Social Media Obscenity Case

The Uttarakhand Police have successfully apprehended a suspect from Gujarat, accused of circulating obscene images and videos of a woman on social media. The individual, identified as Kirti Bhai from Banaskantha, Gujarat, was detained on December 13.

Following his arrest, Kirti Bhai was transported to Uttarakhand, where he was presented to a local court on Monday. The court subsequently ordered him to be held in judicial custody.

The incident dates back to July when a complaint lodged by the victim at the Purola police station prompted the registration of a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Two individuals were implicated in the case; one has since been sent to a juvenile home, while a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the second perpetrator.

