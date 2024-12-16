Justice Delayed: Doctors' Cry for Action in RG Kar Case

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJDF) has been denied permission by Kolkata Police to hold a demonstration at a key intersection in central Kolkata, citing potential traffic disruptions during the festive season.

The protest aims to urge the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar case. Despite this setback, WBJDF officials decided to approach the Calcutta High Court for permission to continue their protest.

The mother of the deceased doctor expressed her dismay over the CBI's delay in filing charges. Her statement underscores the growing frustration among those seeking justice for the brutal killing that occurred on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)