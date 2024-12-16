Left Menu

Allegations of Espionage: Chinese Businessman Denies Spy Claims

Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman with ties to Prince Andrew, has denied allegations of being a Chinese agent, after being named by British authorities. Despite being banned from the UK on national security grounds, Yang refutes claims of engaging in covert activities. The accusations have prompted Prince Andrew to cut ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yang Tengbo, a businessman with connections to Prince Andrew, firmly denies being involved in espionage activities, a claim made by British authorities. The Chinese national, previously anonymous, opted to publicly defend himself against allegations of acting as a Chinese agent.

Yang was barred from entering the UK earlier this year on grounds of national security, as officials suggested he engaged with the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party. Yang, however, states he has done nothing unlawful and dismisses the description of him as a 'spy' as unfounded.

The affair has led to Prince Andrew severing ties with Yang, following evidence of plans for an international financial initiative. Meanwhile, Chinese officials dismiss allegations as baseless and not worthy of a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

