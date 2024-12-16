Yang Tengbo, a businessman with connections to Prince Andrew, firmly denies being involved in espionage activities, a claim made by British authorities. The Chinese national, previously anonymous, opted to publicly defend himself against allegations of acting as a Chinese agent.

Yang was barred from entering the UK earlier this year on grounds of national security, as officials suggested he engaged with the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party. Yang, however, states he has done nothing unlawful and dismisses the description of him as a 'spy' as unfounded.

The affair has led to Prince Andrew severing ties with Yang, following evidence of plans for an international financial initiative. Meanwhile, Chinese officials dismiss allegations as baseless and not worthy of a response.

