Outcry as Tribeswoman's Body Transported by Autorickshaw Sparks Protest

A tribal woman's body was transported to the crematorium in an autorickshaw, sparking protests over perceived negligence by the authorities, in this district on Monday.

The deceased, Chundamma, lived in the Veettichaal settlement of Edavaka Panchayat, Mananthavady. When no ambulance arrived to transport her body, the family had to resort to using an autorickshaw, an image that swiftly circulated on television.

The delay led to widespread criticism, with Congress activists staging a sit-in at the local tribal development office, demanding accountability. Officials stated a local promoter was responsible for not notifying the office of the need for an ambulance, and pledged actions against those accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)