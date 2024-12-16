Left Menu

Massive Fraud Bust: 792 Suspects Detained in Nigeria

Nigeria's anti-graft agency arrested 792 suspects in a raid on a building used for defrauding victims through fake romance and cryptocurrency schemes. The suspects include foreigners, and targeted individuals from the Americas and Europe. The agency confiscated various items and is investigating links to organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:38 IST
Massive Fraud Bust: 792 Suspects Detained in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's anti-graft agency has successfully carried out a significant raid, apprehending 792 suspects from a building that served as a den for fraudsters employing romance scams and fake cryptocurrency investment schemes. Among the detainees are 148 Chinese and 40 Filipino nationals, captured on December 10 at the seven-storey Big Leaf Building in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub. The operation was confirmed by Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The luxurious edifice functioned as a center from which call operators would fish for victims primarily across the Americas and Europe. According to Uwujaren, these operators utilized social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, crafting alluring profiles to either romantically lure individuals or offer apparently lucrative investment propositions.

Once entangled, victims were coerced into parting with funds for fictitious cryptocurrency operations and other nonexistent ventures. Uwujaren highlighted that Nigerian nationals were recruited to initiate contact with potential victims online. Upon gaining their trust, foreign conspirators executed the fraud. The agency is teaming up with international allies to explore potential ties to organized crime, and seized computers, phones, and vehicles in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024