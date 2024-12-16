Massive Fraud Bust: 792 Suspects Detained in Nigeria

Nigeria's anti-graft agency has successfully carried out a significant raid, apprehending 792 suspects from a building that served as a den for fraudsters employing romance scams and fake cryptocurrency investment schemes. Among the detainees are 148 Chinese and 40 Filipino nationals, captured on December 10 at the seven-storey Big Leaf Building in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub. The operation was confirmed by Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The luxurious edifice functioned as a center from which call operators would fish for victims primarily across the Americas and Europe. According to Uwujaren, these operators utilized social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, crafting alluring profiles to either romantically lure individuals or offer apparently lucrative investment propositions.

Once entangled, victims were coerced into parting with funds for fictitious cryptocurrency operations and other nonexistent ventures. Uwujaren highlighted that Nigerian nationals were recruited to initiate contact with potential victims online. Upon gaining their trust, foreign conspirators executed the fraud. The agency is teaming up with international allies to explore potential ties to organized crime, and seized computers, phones, and vehicles in the operation.

