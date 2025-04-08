U.S. Justice Department Shifts Focus from Cryptocurrency to Cartels and Terrorism
The U.S. Justice Department is refocusing its priorities, disbanding its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team to concentrate on criminal investigations involving the use of digital currency by cartels and terrorist organizations, as revealed in a memo obtained by Reuters.
According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the focus will now be on pursuing investigations where digital currency is used to finance illicit operations by these groups. This adjustment aims to address the evolving nature of financial crimes and the increasing sophistication of criminal networks utilizing digital assets.
The decision underscores a growing concern about the intersection of cryptocurrency and global criminal activities, prompting a reallocation of investigative efforts.
