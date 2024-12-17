Left Menu

U.S. Communications with HTS: A New Diplomatic Path?

The U.S. State Department has communicated with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) over the past week, focusing on the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice and discussions on Syria's transition. HTS recently emerged as the ruling power in Damascus after toppling Bashar al-Assad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department revealed on Monday that it has held multiple communications with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The unexpected engagement follows HTS's rise to power in Damascus after overthrowing Bashar al-Assad a week prior.

According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, discussions have centered on securing assistance from HTS in locating Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing in Syria in August 2012. Additionally, the talks have touched upon outlining principles for Syria's political transition.

This revelation marks a significant shift in U.S. diplomatic efforts, as HTS has previously been involved in extremist activities. The communication opens potential new avenues for collaboration amidst complex geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

