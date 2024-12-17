Former FBI Informant Pleads Guilty to Fabricating Biden Bribery Claims

Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, has pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court to causing the creation of a false record involving allegations against U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The accusations centered on the Bidens' supposed involvement with a Ukrainian energy company.

Smirnov admitted to fabricating claims of the Bidens receiving $5 million each in bribes from Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden served on the board. These false assertions contributed to a halted Republican effort to impeach the President and were documented in the FBI's investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, leading to a federal charge against Smirnov.

Aside from the false record, Smirnov also confessed to tax evasion. Under a plea agreement, he is expected to serve between four to six years in prison. Smirnov is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, though his lawyer has not commented on the case.

