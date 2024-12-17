Left Menu

Iran-Backed Drone Strike: Key Arrests and Implications Unveiled

U.S. prosecutors have charged two individuals connected to a fatal Iran-backed drone strike in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members. Federal authorities revealed that Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi has been arrested, while Mohammad Abedininajafabadi is overseas. The attack, carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has heightened tensions in the region.

Updated: 17-12-2024 03:44 IST
U.S. federal prosecutors have charged two individuals in connection with a fatal drone strike orchestrated by Iran-backed militants in Jordan this January. The strike resulted in the deaths of three U.S. service members and left more than 40 others injured in a stark escalation of regional conflict.

Among those charged is Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi, who was taken into custody in Massachusetts. He is expected to appear in court shortly. The second individual, Mohammad Abedininajafabadi, remains in custody overseas. Authorities accuse both men of violating export laws and providing material support to Iran, which underpinned the attack.

This incident marks the first deadly strike against U.S. forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict reignited in October 2023. President Joe Biden named Iran-backed groups as perpetrators of the attack that has sent shock waves across the Middle East, although Iran has denied any direct involvement.

