U.S. Military Airstrike Targets Houthi Command Center

The United States military announced on Monday that it executed an airstrike targeting a Houthi command and control center in Yemen. This strategic location was key in coordinating Houthi military operations.

According to a statement posted on X by the U.S. Central Command, the facility played a significant role in facilitating attacks against U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels navigating the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Experts believe this military action aims to disrupt Houthi operations in the region, enhancing the security of international shipping routes threatened by the group's activities.

