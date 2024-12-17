Left Menu

Bolivian Prosecutors Seek Evo Morales' Arrest Amid Controversy

Bolivian prosecutors are pursuing the arrest of former President Evo Morales regarding allegations of sexual abuse and statutory rape. The arrest warrant follows Morales' refusal to testify. Morales claims political conspiracy while his supporters clash with police amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 17-12-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 05:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bolivian prosecutors have initiated a legal push to arrest former President Evo Morales as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. Morales, who allegedly fathered a child with a 15-year-old, has defied orders to testify in court, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant.

The warrant, however, remains subject to judicial approval, and Morales has taken refuge in Chapare, surrounded by his staunch supporters. Morales, who governed Bolivia for 13 years, faces accusations of statutory rape stemming from a 2016 incident.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Morales maintains his innocence and accuses current President Luis Arce of orchestrating a plot to end his political career ahead of next year's elections. Violent confrontations erupted as police attempted to apprehend Morales, further escalating the situation.

