Osiel Cardenas Deported: The Return of a Notorious Cartel Leader

The U.S. government on Monday deported Osiel Cardenas, the once-feared leader of the Gulf Cartel, transferring him to Mexican authorities in Tijuana, as reported by two federal officials to Reuters. This action followed his release after over twenty years in U.S. maximum-security prisons.

Cardenas, now 57, confronts several charges in Mexico, including organized crime and the use of illicit funds. Sources confirmed his transfer to Almoloya prison. U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ensured a smooth deportation process, highlighting their commitment to justice and public safety.

Cardenas, infamous for brutal gang violence and for founding the Zetas Cartel, significantly impacted Mexico's crime history through gruesome methods and diversified criminal enterprises. His deportation marks a significant point in the longstanding battle against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)