Odisha Unveils New Cybercrime Wing to Combat Rising Digital Threats

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced the creation of a new cybercrime wing within the state police. The initiative aims to address the surge in cyber and investment fraud. Efforts also include modernizing investigation methods and setting up more women's courts to boost conviction rates.

Updated: 17-12-2024 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle the rising challenges of the digital age, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the establishment of a new cybercrime wing in the state police.

Speaking at the 69th Police Duty Meet, Majhi highlighted the increasing incidences of cyber fraud and emphasized the state's commitment to modernizing its cyber police infrastructure. Plans include setting up cyber police stations in all districts.

Addressing concerns over low conviction rates in crimes against women, Majhi unveiled plans to open more women's courts, aiming to raise the state's conviction rate to the national average. The state government also announced filling 5,000 police posts to enhance law enforcement efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

