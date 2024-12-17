Left Menu

Mystery Sound Sparks Panic at Islamabad Police Station

A loud sound heard at Islamabad Police Station in the early hours led to concerns of an explosion. Local police later clarified that no explosion took place and attributed the noise to a heavy object falling on a sentry post, causing minor damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:45 IST
Mystery Sound Sparks Panic at Islamabad Police Station
police stations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a loud noise at Islamabad Police Station triggered a wave of panic among local residents. Reports emerged of an alleged explosion that disrupted the area's calm around 3.15 am, raising alarms about safety and security.

However, Amritsar Police, dispelling fears of a potential detonated device, clarified that no explosion had occurred on the station premises. Authorities explained that the noise resulted from a heavy object inadvertently falling onto the temporary sentry post located outside the station, leading to cosmetic damage but no substantial harm.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar reassured the community by asserting that senior officers conducted an immediate on-site inspection following the incident, ensuring the area's continued safety and addressing public concerns efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024