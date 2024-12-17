Mystery Sound Sparks Panic at Islamabad Police Station

In the early hours of Tuesday, a loud noise at Islamabad Police Station triggered a wave of panic among local residents. Reports emerged of an alleged explosion that disrupted the area's calm around 3.15 am, raising alarms about safety and security.

However, Amritsar Police, dispelling fears of a potential detonated device, clarified that no explosion had occurred on the station premises. Authorities explained that the noise resulted from a heavy object inadvertently falling onto the temporary sentry post located outside the station, leading to cosmetic damage but no substantial harm.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar reassured the community by asserting that senior officers conducted an immediate on-site inspection following the incident, ensuring the area's continued safety and addressing public concerns efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)