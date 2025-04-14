BSF Foils Arms Smuggling Attempt in Amritsar with Drone Interception

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a drone carrying a pistol and live ammunition in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials revealed. The drone, neutralized by vigilant BSF troops, was found with a packet containing the contraband after a swift activation of technical countermeasures on the border.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and its illicit cargo were discovered in a farming field near the village of Dhanoe Kalan, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. This decisive action stymied an attempted smuggling operation purportedly orchestrated by a cross-border terror syndicate, showcasing BSF's robust border defenses.

In a separate operation on April 12, acting on intelligence, the BSF ambushed suspected drug smugglers in Amritsar, apprehending two individuals and seizing narcotic money and a motorcycle. Concurrently, Punjab's DGP, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized statewide security checks in his ongoing efforts to tackle drug trafficking under Operation Satark.

(With inputs from agencies.)