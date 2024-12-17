Rohan Jaitley Secures Third Term as DDCA President, Defeats Kirti Azad

Rohan Jaitley emerged victorious in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections, ensuring his third consecutive term as president. The election saw Jaitley secure 1,577 votes, comfortably defeating former cricketer Kirti Azad, who garnered 777 votes.

Jaitley's victory was bolstered by the support of CK Khanna, a significant figure in Delhi cricket circles. Jaitley, the son of the late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was first elected unopposed in 2020 and successfully defeated advocate Vikas Singh in a later election for a full three-year term.

The election period was marked by allegations from Azad, a 1983 World Cup winner and current Lok Sabha MP. Azad accused the DDCA of financial mismanagement, highlighting disproportionate spending on infrastructure and funds received from the BCCI.

