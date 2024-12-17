Craig Ellison Appointed to Antarctica New Zealand Board

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced the appointment of Craig Ellison to the Board of Antarctica New Zealand, the government agency responsible for New Zealand’s activities on the icy continent.

The appointment, effective from 18 December 2024, will see Ellison serve a three-year term, bringing the Board to its full capacity of seven members.

Extensive Expertise to Advance Antarctic Objectives

Minister Peters highlighted Ellison’s diverse experience and contributions across scientific and governance sectors, noting that his appointment will bolster the agency’s ability to meet its key objectives.

“Mr Ellison joins the Board with a background in Antarctic science and extensive governance experience across a wide range of industries,” Peters said. “His expertise will be invaluable as Antarctica New Zealand continues to maintain and enhance the quality of New Zealand’s Antarctic scientific research.”

Craig Ellison is known for his leadership roles in environmental governance, sustainability initiatives, and scientific advisory positions. His experience includes work across marine resource management, indigenous resource development, and environmental conservation, aligning with the mission and objectives of Antarctica New Zealand.

Supporting Scientific Research and Environmental Protection

Antarctica New Zealand plays a critical role in facilitating and supporting world-class scientific research in the Antarctic region, while ensuring environmental protection in line with the Antarctic Treaty System. The agency manages Scott Base, New Zealand’s key research station, and provides logistical support for scientific expeditions and climate studies in one of the world’s most extreme environments.

Ellison’s appointment comes at a time of increasing global focus on Antarctica’s role in understanding climate change, biodiversity preservation, and the future of polar ecosystems.

Focus on Collaboration and Innovation

As part of the Board, Ellison will work alongside other members to drive forward initiatives that:

Support scientific research on climate, ecosystems, and Antarctic change.

Promote New Zealand’s leadership in Antarctic environmental stewardship.

Enhance international collaboration on Antarctic projects and policy.

Oversee critical upgrades and developments, including the Scott Base redevelopment project, which aims to modernise New Zealand’s research infrastructure on the continent.

Antarctica New Zealand has also been instrumental in fostering partnerships with other nations conducting polar research, ensuring New Zealand’s scientific contributions remain at the forefront of global Antarctic exploration.

Strategic Leadership for a Changing Continent

Craig Ellison’s experience in strategic leadership and governance will support Antarctica New Zealand as it navigates challenges posed by a changing climate and increasing pressures on Antarctic ecosystems. His appointment reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening scientific research, fostering international partnerships, and upholding New Zealand’s responsibilities under the Antarctic Treaty System.

“New Zealand has a proud history in Antarctic exploration and research,” said Peters. “Craig Ellison’s knowledge and leadership will further advance our role as a leader in Antarctic science, collaboration, and environmental protection.”

With Ellison’s appointment, the seven-member Board is now well-positioned to deliver on its mission, ensuring that New Zealand’s research and environmental efforts in Antarctica continue to make a meaningful global impact.