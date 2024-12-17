Electric Scooter Explosion Claims Russian Nuclear General

A bomb concealed within an electric scooter has claimed the life of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, in Moscow. This incident occurred near an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, and a criminal case is now underway.

The explosive attack resulted in the death of Kirillov and his assistant, triggering a response from Russia's investigative committee. Visual evidence shared on Russian Telegram channels depicted a demolished building entrance surrounded by debris, with two bodies found amidst the blood-stained surroundings.

The attack follows charges filed by Ukrainian prosecutors against Kirillov for purportedly using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, though Russia refutes these allegations. The United Kingdom had previously sanctioned Kirillov and his forces due to reports of deploying riot control and toxic agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)