Government Announces Public Consultation on Rewrite of Arms Act 1983

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee has announced the launch of public consultation for the comprehensive rewrite of the Arms Act 1983, marking the fourth phase of the Government’s firearms reforms.

The consultation period will begin on 13 January 2025 and run until 28 February 2025, providing New Zealanders an opportunity to share their views on creating a modern, fit-for-purpose firearms regime.

“It has been over 40 years since the Arms Act was introduced, and while the Act has been amended multiple times—often in response to tragic events—there has never been a comprehensive review or systemic rewrite,” McKee said.

Need for a Modernized Firearms Law

Minister McKee acknowledged that previous changes to the Act were often made hastily to address immediate concerns, particularly following serious events in New Zealand’s history that involved the tragic loss of life.

“These amendments were well-intentioned, but they were often made quickly and in isolation, leaving us without an overall strategy to ensure public safety and confidence,” McKee explained. “As a result, we cannot definitively say these changes have made us safer.”

The Government aims to introduce a simplified and effective framework that prioritizes public safety while reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens for responsible firearms owners.

Supporting Legitimate Firearms Use

McKee highlighted that most firearms users in New Zealand are law-abiding and responsible citizens who rely on firearms for legitimate purposes, such as:

Hunting to provide food for families.

Pest control to protect farming and agriculture.

Recreational and competitive shooting in sports.

“All these activities provide valuable benefits to local communities and play an important role in protecting our natural environment,” McKee said. “We must strike the right balance between safeguarding public safety and ensuring legitimate firearms users can continue these important activities.”

A Collaborative Approach to Reform

McKee emphasized that the safety of New Zealand communities depends on having an effective firearms regime that everyone can trust and support.

“For this rewrite, we are starting with public consultation because it is important that all New Zealanders have a say in shaping what a modern and effective firearms system should look like,” she said.

The Ministry of Justice will oversee the consultation process and use feedback from submissions to inform the development of new policies.

Next Steps

The rewrite process will follow a clear, multi-stage approach:

Public Consultation: Submissions will open on 13 January 2025 and close on 28 February 2025. The Ministry of Justice will release a discussion document outlining key issues and questions for public feedback.

Policy Development: Input gathered during the consultation will guide the development of policies for a new, streamlined Arms Act.

Legislation Drafting: A bill to replace the current Arms Act will be introduced to Parliament in late 2025.

Select Committee Process: New Zealanders will have another opportunity to submit their views during the Parliamentary Select Committee process.

“This consultation is just the beginning,” McKee said. “We want to engage with firearms owners, safety advocates, community groups, and everyday New Zealanders to create a system that meets the needs of modern society.”

How to Participate

Details on the public consultation, including the discussion document and guidelines for submitting feedback, will be available on the Ministry of Justice website from 13 January 2025. Submissions can be made online until 28 February 2025.

The Government encourages all stakeholders, including individuals, organizations, and advocacy groups, to participate and share their views.

“By working together, we can develop a firearms regime that protects public safety, simplifies compliance for legitimate users, and gives all New Zealanders confidence in how firearms are managed in our communities,” McKee concluded.

Key Dates to Remember:

13 January 2025: Public consultation opens (discussion document available on Ministry of Justice website).

28 February 2025: Consultation period closes.

Late 2025: Bill introduced to Parliament for further public input.