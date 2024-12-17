Victoria's Stand Against Rising Antisemitism

The Victorian state government has unveiled a proposal aimed at tightening restrictions on protests outside places of worship, citing a recent rise in antisemitic incidents.

Premier Jacinta Allan's initiative comes in the wake of an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue and a protest that left attendees trapped inside a Sydney synagogue.

The proposed laws will establish secure zones around worship places and ban symbols associated with terrorist groups, with a vote expected in early next year.

