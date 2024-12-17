Victoria's Stand Against Rising Antisemitism
The Victorian government in Australia has proposed new laws to curb antisemitism, following attacks on synagogues. The legislation seeks to create safe zones around religious venues, banning demonstrations and symbols of terror groups. Leaders welcome the move to enhance social cohesion and security for worshippers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:29 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The Victorian state government has unveiled a proposal aimed at tightening restrictions on protests outside places of worship, citing a recent rise in antisemitic incidents.
Premier Jacinta Allan's initiative comes in the wake of an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue and a protest that left attendees trapped inside a Sydney synagogue.
The proposed laws will establish secure zones around worship places and ban symbols associated with terrorist groups, with a vote expected in early next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
