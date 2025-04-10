Left Menu

Political Rivalry Paused: Family Ties Take Center Stage

Sharad Pawar, NCP(SP) chief, attended his nephew Jay Pawar's engagement despite a political rift with Jay's father, Ajit Pawar. The engagement ceremony took place in Pune, marking a rare familial union amidst political discord. Prominent family members, including Supriya Sule, also attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar attended an engagement ceremony in Pune on Thursday. The event was for his nephew, Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose political stance recently diverged from his uncle's.

Jay Pawar celebrated his engagement to Rutuja Patil at a farmhouse in Ghotwade, located on the outskirts of Pune. The occasion was notable for bringing together family members who have been at political odds.

Besides Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule attended, underscoring the family's unity despite wider political disagreements. This follows Jay's recent visit to Sharad's residence in Pune to receive blessings for the forthcoming union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

