Political Rivalry Paused: Family Ties Take Center Stage

Amidst ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar attended an engagement ceremony in Pune on Thursday. The event was for his nephew, Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose political stance recently diverged from his uncle's.

Jay Pawar celebrated his engagement to Rutuja Patil at a farmhouse in Ghotwade, located on the outskirts of Pune. The occasion was notable for bringing together family members who have been at political odds.

Besides Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule attended, underscoring the family's unity despite wider political disagreements. This follows Jay's recent visit to Sharad's residence in Pune to receive blessings for the forthcoming union.

