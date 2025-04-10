Left Menu

Puppets and Paintbrushes: A Cultural Bridge between Slovakia and India

Lenka Mukova's puppet show, retelling the Ramayana in Slovak, mesmerized local schoolchildren and President Droupadi Murmu. Combining Eastern mythology and artistic puppetry, Mukova aims to educate and enchant audiences with her performances. Meanwhile, an annual art competition engages Slovak children in Indian culture through paintings inspired by Indian fables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:09 IST
  • Slovakia

In a mesmerizing fusion of Eastern mythology and cultural art, Slovak schoolchildren experienced the tale of the Ramayana through puppets, a performance spearheaded by Lenka Mukova, a devout follower of Indian culture and member of the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov.

The event, attended by 150 students and President Droupadi Murmu, serves to educate and delight audiences, drawing from Mukova's 17-year devotion to Lord Krishna. This cultural exchange also included a painting exhibition by Slovak children, fostering a connection between both nations through artistic expression.

Supported by the Indian Embassy, the Slovak-India Friendship Society hosts an annual art competition, inviting Slovak youth to explore Indian fables through creativity. With 700 entries in its 10th year, this initiative strengthens cultural bonds and encourages young Slovaks to become cultural ambassadors for India and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

