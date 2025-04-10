Puppets and Paintbrushes: A Cultural Bridge between Slovakia and India

In a mesmerizing fusion of Eastern mythology and cultural art, Slovak schoolchildren experienced the tale of the Ramayana through puppets, a performance spearheaded by Lenka Mukova, a devout follower of Indian culture and member of the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov.

The event, attended by 150 students and President Droupadi Murmu, serves to educate and delight audiences, drawing from Mukova's 17-year devotion to Lord Krishna. This cultural exchange also included a painting exhibition by Slovak children, fostering a connection between both nations through artistic expression.

Supported by the Indian Embassy, the Slovak-India Friendship Society hosts an annual art competition, inviting Slovak youth to explore Indian fables through creativity. With 700 entries in its 10th year, this initiative strengthens cultural bonds and encourages young Slovaks to become cultural ambassadors for India and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)