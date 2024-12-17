Security Huddle: Addressing Pakistan's Challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir convened to discuss pressing security concerns, following a recent protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad, which resulted in several casualties.

Although the government hasn't officially disclosed the meeting's outcomes, sources reveal discussions centered around the November 24 D-Chowk protest. The officials emphasized a zero-tolerance stance towards individuals responsible for violence and law enforcement fatalities.

Amid rising terrorist threats, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security officials also reflected on the Army Public School tragedy's ten-year anniversary. Amid ongoing internal and external threats, the government holds the Afghan Taliban accountable for escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)