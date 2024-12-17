Karen Chhour Unveils First Oranga Tamariki Performance Report

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has welcomed the release of the first quarterly performance data from Oranga Tamariki, marking a significant step toward improving transparency, accountability, and outcomes for children and young people in care.

Since taking on the Children’s portfolio, Minister Chhour has made it clear that child safety must be the primary focus of Oranga Tamariki, alongside supporting caregivers, reducing youth offending, and addressing complaints effectively.

“Oranga Tamariki plays a critical role in the lives of our most vulnerable children and young people,” Minister Chhour said. “This report establishes a baseline for measuring future performance and allows us to ensure the agency is staying on track to deliver better outcomes.”

Focus on Transparency and Performance

The new quarterly reporting system was introduced following Minister Chhour’s directive to the Oranga Tamariki chief executive in August 2024. In her letter, she outlined clear priorities for the agency and requested detailed updates on key performance measures, ensuring the organisation remains accountable for its actions and results.

“I am releasing this report publicly because transparency and accountability are essential to rebuilding trust and ensuring Oranga Tamariki stays relentlessly focused on its core responsibilities,” Chhour said.

The ACT Party has long championed stronger oversight of Oranga Tamariki leadership. As part of the coalition agreement, several policies aim to address systemic cultural issues within the agency, ensuring that leadership performance directly translates into improved services for children and caregivers.

Key Performance Priorities

The quarterly report measures performance in several critical areas, including:

Child Safety – Ensuring children and young people in care are protected from harm and that their safety is continuously monitored.

Caregiver Support – Improving training, resources, and communication for caregivers, who play a vital role in supporting vulnerable children.

Youth Offending – Addressing and reducing youth crime through targeted interventions and support programs.

Complaint Management – Enhancing the responsiveness and effectiveness of the complaints process to address issues promptly and transparently.

Findings and Future Focus

While the initial report highlights some encouraging trends, it also underscores areas where significant improvement is still needed. Minister Chhour stressed that the quarterly updates will allow the Government to track progress over time and take decisive action to address ongoing challenges.

“Performance indicators are not just numbers on a page; they represent the lives of real children, families, and caregivers who rely on Oranga Tamariki to deliver support and protection. We cannot afford to lose sight of that,” Chhour said.

Accountability and Leadership

The introduction of performance reporting reflects ACT’s commitment to improving leadership accountability within Oranga Tamariki. Minister Chhour emphasized that good leadership is the foundation for achieving lasting cultural and operational change in the organisation.

“Excellent performance starts with strong, accountable leadership. Quarterly reporting will drive improvement across the agency and ensure it remains focused on the safety and well-being of children and young people in its care.”

Next Steps

The Government plans to build on the findings of the quarterly reports by:

Identifying and addressing specific performance gaps.

Introducing further measures to support caregivers and reduce youth offending.

Ensuring public reporting remains a priority to maintain accountability and transparency.

The next quarterly performance report will provide updated data and insights, enabling further evaluation of Oranga Tamariki’s progress toward meeting its objectives.

“New Zealanders expect Oranga Tamariki to deliver for the children and families it serves. This new level of transparency and accountability ensures we can meet those expectations and achieve meaningful change,” Minister Chhour concluded.

Key Highlights:

Release of the first Oranga Tamariki quarterly performance report sets a baseline for tracking progress.

Focus areas include child safety, caregiver support, youth offending, and complaint management.

Report aligns with ACT Party’s coalition policies to improve leadership accountability and organisational culture.

Transparency and performance measures aim to rebuild trust and ensure better outcomes for vulnerable children.